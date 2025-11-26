Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04, Zacks reports. Clearfield had a return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.11%.The business had revenue of $41.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.55 million. Clearfield updated its Q1 2026 guidance to -0.080-0.000 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance to 0.480-0.620 EPS.

Clearfield Stock Performance

Shares of CLFD opened at $28.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $386.98 million, a P/E ratio of 2,803.00 and a beta of 1.81. Clearfield has a 52 week low of $23.78 and a 52 week high of $46.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.77.

Clearfield declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $85.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the communications equipment provider to reacquire up to 22% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLFD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Capmk downgraded Clearfield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Clearfield from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities lowered shares of Clearfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Roth Capital set a $43.00 target price on shares of Clearfield in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Clearfield in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearfield

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clearfield by 1,705.7% during the third quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 479,741 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,493,000 after purchasing an additional 453,173 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Clearfield by 445.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 179,640 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after buying an additional 146,690 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Clearfield by 286.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 156,014 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,364,000 after buying an additional 115,626 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Clearfield by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 262,610 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,029,000 after buying an additional 85,610 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the second quarter worth $2,307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.



