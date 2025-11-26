30,821 Shares in Toll Brothers Inc. $TOL Purchased by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,821 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,518,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 6.5% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 52.8% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors grew its position in Toll Brothers by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its position in Toll Brothers by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.26, for a total transaction of $3,456,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 286,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,558,536.42. This represents a 8.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.65, for a total value of $562,841.80. Following the sale, the director owned 118,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,533,880.45. This represents a 3.11% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 10th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (down from $169.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.43.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Shares of TOL stock opened at $138.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Toll Brothers Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.67 and a 12 month high of $168.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.67.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 7.35%.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Further Reading

