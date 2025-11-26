Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. Makes New $113.40 Million Investment in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,852,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,404,000. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF makes up about 20.2% of Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 48.9% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 1,277.1% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 261.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBIT opened at $49.56 on Wednesday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 52 week low of $42.98 and a 52 week high of $71.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.54.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

