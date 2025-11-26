Richmond Investment Services LLC Purchases 1,531 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Richmond Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,286 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the quarter. Richmond Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 147.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 169.1% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% in the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $7,409,000. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.3% during the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 136,550 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $23,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 846,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total transaction of $172,718,016.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 275,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,119,152.78. The trade was a 75.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.97, for a total value of $153,979.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 47,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,449,674.85. This trade represents a 1.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 1,215,130 shares of company stock valued at $249,031,488 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PANW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Thirty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.09.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

PANW opened at $186.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.40. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.15 and a fifty-two week high of $223.61. The company has a market cap of $129.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.95.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The network technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.800-3.900 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.950 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

