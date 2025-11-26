KeyCorp Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock Price

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Workday from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Workday from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.97.

Get Workday alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on WDAY

Workday Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $233.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $234.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Workday has a 12-month low of $205.33 and a 12-month high of $294.00. The company has a market cap of $62.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.11.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The software maker reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.15. Workday had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 6.51%.The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Workday will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other Workday news, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.52, for a total transaction of $1,484,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 20,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,803,129.44. This trade represents a 23.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,320 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.87, for a total value of $547,218.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 90,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,246,461.99. The trade was a 2.51% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 264,933 shares of company stock valued at $61,475,760. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workday

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in Workday during the third quarter valued at $9,087,000. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new stake in Workday during the third quarter worth about $3,144,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new position in Workday in the third quarter worth about $44,038,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.