Bank of America Raises Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target to $290.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Bank of America from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, August 21st. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Analog Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.62.

ADI stock opened at $252.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.61. The company has a market cap of $123.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.32. Analog Devices has a fifty-two week low of $158.65 and a fifty-two week high of $258.13.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.04. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.85%.The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $3,078,125.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 63,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,525,570. This trade represents a 16.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.95, for a total transaction of $2,349,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 163,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,447,218. This trade represents a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,750 shares of company stock valued at $9,598,496. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,389,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,380,652,000 after buying an additional 162,075 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,399,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,749,146,000 after acquiring an additional 81,790 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,687,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,770,448,000 after acquiring an additional 633,425 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Analog Devices by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,425,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,304,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407,460 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,803,377,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

