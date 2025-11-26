Summit Global Investments Reduces Position in Citigroup Inc. $C

Summit Global Investments decreased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,360 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,851,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,117,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,451 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,957,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,645,084,000 after buying an additional 411,894 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 6.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,101,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,794,000 after buying an additional 2,539,769 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 2.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,290,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,571,000 after acquiring an additional 679,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Citigroup by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,427,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,153,000 after acquiring an additional 195,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Dbs Bank downgraded Citigroup from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Zacks Research downgraded Citigroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Citigroup from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.70.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE C opened at $101.10 on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.51 and a 12-month high of $105.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $180.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.57.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.35. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 8.73%.The firm had revenue of $22.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

