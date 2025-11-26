Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Boosts Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Travelers Companies accounts for about 1.2% of Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $6,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth about $491,000. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 15,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $629,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,980,000 after buying an additional 5,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 19th. Barclays set a $313.00 price target on Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $292.73.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE:TRV opened at $293.66 on Wednesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.23 and a 1 year high of $296.85. The stock has a market cap of $65.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.71.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $2.13. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.14%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.30%.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.50, for a total value of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 255,086 shares in the company, valued at $73,337,225. This represents a 0.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 8,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.73, for a total value of $2,320,697.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 33,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,106,815.74. The trade was a 20.31% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 37,375 shares of company stock valued at $10,374,006 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.