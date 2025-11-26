Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Boosts Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,060 shares during the quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,912,000 after purchasing an additional 39,413 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% during the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 665,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,452,000 after buying an additional 9,689 shares in the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth approximately $571,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.87.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE CL opened at $79.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.60. The company has a market capitalization of $64.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.35. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 12 month low of $74.54 and a 12 month high of $100.18.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 377.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 17th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.