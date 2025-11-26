Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP Shares Purchased by Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,751 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares during the period. Check Point Software Technologies accounts for about 2.1% of Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $11,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 116.4% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHKP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $212.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $211.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.48.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of CHKP opened at $185.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.28. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $178.64 and a 12 month high of $234.35.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $1.49. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 37.62%.The business had revenue of $677.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Check Point Software Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.220-11.320 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.700-2.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.