SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF $SPSM Shares Sold by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,093 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPSM. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,263,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,820,000 after purchasing an additional 415,695 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,148,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,915,000 after buying an additional 499,599 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,261,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,943,000 after buying an additional 163,374 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,167,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,939,000 after buying an additional 163,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,908,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,291,000 after buying an additional 108,624 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock opened at $46.82 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.79 and a fifty-two week high of $49.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.39. The company has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.08.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

