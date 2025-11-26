Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Grows Stake in Royal Bank Of Canada $RY

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada were worth $4,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RY. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Royal Bank Of Canada during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Roxbury Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 44.3% during the second quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada by 2,170.0% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada by 29.2% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in Royal Bank Of Canada in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Royal Bank Of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report on Monday. They set a “moderate buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank Of Canada presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.50.

Royal Bank Of Canada Stock Performance

RY opened at $152.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank Of Canada has a 12-month low of $106.10 and a 12-month high of $152.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.86.

Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $12.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.03 billion. Royal Bank Of Canada had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 14.03%.The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Royal Bank Of Canada will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Royal Bank Of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

