Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Releases Earnings Results

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 1.05%.

Ingles Markets Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of IMKTA opened at $77.27 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 0.74. Ingles Markets has a 52 week low of $58.92 and a 52 week high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Ingles Markets Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Ingles Markets in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Institutional Trading of Ingles Markets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the 3rd quarter worth $478,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ingles Markets by 43.3% in the third quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

