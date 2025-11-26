The J. M. Smucker Company $SJM Shares Acquired by Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $3,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at about $1,288,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,815 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 15,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 21.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 11,139 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $1,204,237.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 33,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,661,037.04. The trade was a 24.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus lowered J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Cfra Research raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.57.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $100.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.24. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $93.30 and a 12-month high of $125.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.87.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 16.75% and a positive return on equity of 15.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. J. M. Smucker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.750-9.250 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.09%.

J. M. Smucker Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Stories

