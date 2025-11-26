Swiss National Bank Grows Position in Rocket Lab Corporation $RKLB

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 741,800 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 89,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Rocket Lab were worth $26,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RKLB. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in Rocket Lab by 491.9% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Rocket Lab by 3,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 36.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 361.7% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Arjun Kampani sold 31,185 shares of Rocket Lab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total value of $1,527,129.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 499,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,438,233.65. This trade represents a 5.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Ocko sold 1,873,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $90,283,275.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 541,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,101,553.20. The trade was a 77.57% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,558,242 shares of company stock worth $273,657,955. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab Price Performance

NASDAQ:RKLB opened at $42.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Rocket Lab Corporation has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $73.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of -112.11 and a beta of 2.16.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $155.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.45 million. Rocket Lab had a negative return on equity of 27.26% and a negative net margin of 35.64%.Rocket Lab’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Rocket Lab has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RKLB shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Rocket Lab from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Rocket Lab from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Rocket Lab from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Lab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.17.

Rocket Lab Profile

(Free Report)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

