Swiss National Bank Sells 1,700 Shares of Woodward, Inc. $WWD

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Woodward were worth $27,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodward during the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Woodward by 0.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 165,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Woodward in the second quarter worth about $698,000. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in Woodward in the second quarter worth about $3,682,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward during the second quarter valued at about $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WWD. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Woodward from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Wolfe Research set a $300.00 target price on shares of Woodward and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Woodward from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $281.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Woodward from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Woodward from $294.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Woodward currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.22.

In related news, Director John D. Cohn sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total value of $427,560.00. Following the sale, the director owned 20,963 shares in the company, valued at $5,121,680.16. This represents a 7.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ WWD opened at $293.67 on Wednesday. Woodward, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.82 and a 12-month high of $296.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.26.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $995.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.15 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 11.32%.The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Woodward has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Woodward’s payout ratio is 17.72%.

Woodward announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 20th that allows the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

