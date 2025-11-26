Wambolt & Associates LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 113.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $678.38 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $484.00 and a one year high of $693.07. The stock has a market cap of $711.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $672.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $640.96.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

