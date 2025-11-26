Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA Shares Sold by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 167.8% in the 2nd quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 4,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $306,000. waypoint wealth counsel acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth approximately $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $521.02 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 1-year low of $309.01 and a 1-year high of $572.23. The firm has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $529.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $499.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 48.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $585.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $650.00 to $653.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $550.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ulta Beauty

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.43, for a total transaction of $264,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,837.09. This trade represents a 18.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ulta Beauty

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.