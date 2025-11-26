Swiss National Bank Has $33.91 Million Position in Incyte Corporation $INCY

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 497,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Incyte were worth $33,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INCY. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 6.4% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 39,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the period. denkapparat Operations GmbH boosted its stake in Incyte by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. denkapparat Operations GmbH now owns 11,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Incyte by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 63,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Poinciana Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Incyte during the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Finally, OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Incyte in the second quarter valued at about $310,000. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Incyte from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Incyte from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Incyte from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.85.

In other Incyte news, EVP Sheila A. Denton sold 598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.36, for a total transaction of $60,613.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 26,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,033.84. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Heeson sold 3,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $289,017.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 29,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,238.82. This trade represents a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 4,227 shares of company stock worth $396,327 over the last ninety days. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of INCY opened at $105.55 on Wednesday. Incyte Corporation has a 52-week low of $53.56 and a 52-week high of $109.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.94 and its 200-day moving average is $80.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.74.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.61. Incyte had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 24.69%.The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Incyte Corporation will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

