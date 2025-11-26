Wambolt & Associates LLC Invests $1.54 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 17,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 236,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,879,000 after acquiring an additional 11,902 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $629,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 21,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 16,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.2%

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $93.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $72.14 and a 1-year high of $96.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.19.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

