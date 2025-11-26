New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) versus Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) Financial Analysis

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Obsidian Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of New Concept Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

New Concept Energy has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Obsidian Energy has a beta of 2.47, suggesting that its stock price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares New Concept Energy and Obsidian Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Concept Energy -25.85% -0.83% -0.82% Obsidian Energy 99.13% 78.07% 35.32%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Concept Energy $153,000.00 26.77 -$20,000.00 ($0.02) -39.90 Obsidian Energy $220.00 million 2.23 -$576.07 million $4.17 1.46

This table compares New Concept Energy and Obsidian Energy”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

New Concept Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Obsidian Energy. New Concept Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Obsidian Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Obsidian Energy beats New Concept Energy on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Concept Energy

New Concept Energy, Inc. engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc. in May 2008. New Concept Energy, Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company. The firm engages in exploring, developing, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin directly and through investments in securities of subsidiaries holding such interests. Its property portfolio includes Cardium, Viking, and Peace River. The company was founded on December 27, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

