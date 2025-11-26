Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Stake Trimmed by Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd

Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd lowered its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,147 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the quarter. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Siren L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,332,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 6.9% in the first quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 12,748 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its position in Tesla by 5.6% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 427,150 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $135,688,000 after acquiring an additional 22,607 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth $594,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth $205,495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TSLA. President Capital increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $373.00 to $529.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on Tesla from $341.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Tesla from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “negative” rating and set a $350.00 target price (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Glj Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and ten have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $394.03.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total value of $918,302.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 9,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,473,057.28. This trade represents a 20.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $7,275,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 47,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,314,500. This represents a 29.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 82,606 shares of company stock valued at $33,554,102 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $419.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $214.25 and a one year high of $488.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $433.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $367.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 279.60, a PEG ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.06.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

