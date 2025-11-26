Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 16,696 Shares of Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,125,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,696 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of Abbott Laboratories worth $152,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 10.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 795 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. FF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. FF Advisors LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 14,018 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 12,555 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the first quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 15,917 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE:ABT opened at $128.03 on Wednesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $110.86 and a 1-year high of $141.23. The company has a market capitalization of $222.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.77 and a 200 day moving average of $131.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.40 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.180 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 29.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ABT. Mizuho increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

