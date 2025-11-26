Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $249.25 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,549,672 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 304,668 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $249,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 319.7% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 267.8% in the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 432.4% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $120.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Thirty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total value of $167,205.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 642,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,937,193.04. The trade was a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $1,374,843.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 879,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,160,621.25. This represents a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 151,013 shares of company stock valued at $15,616,747 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $106.97 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.81 and a 12-month high of $109.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.60 and a 200-day moving average of $100.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $852.84 billion, a PE ratio of 40.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $179.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.15 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

