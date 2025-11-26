Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stake in Carrier Global Corporation $CARR

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,981,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,913 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.23% of Carrier Global worth $145,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $649,512,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 23.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,536,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,485,000 after buying an additional 7,409,432 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Carrier Global by 63.6% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,952,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,491,000 after buying an additional 1,924,804 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 61.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,318,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,812,000 after buying an additional 1,651,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soundwatch Capital LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter worth approximately $1,074,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CARR opened at $53.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.88. Carrier Global Corporation has a 52 week low of $50.30 and a 52 week high of $81.09. The stock has a market cap of $45.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 18.05%.The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Carrier Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.650-2.650 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 29th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.13%.

CARR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.94.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

