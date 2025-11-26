J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. $WM

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $7,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth $325,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 4.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 31.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 122,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,252,000 after acquiring an additional 29,261 shares during the period. Finally, Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on WM. UBS Group dropped their price target on Waste Management from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $268.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $238.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Waste Management from $234.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.68.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 1,380 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.06, for a total value of $299,542.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 15,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,373,112.40. The trade was a 8.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management Price Performance

Waste Management stock opened at $216.18 on Wednesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.11 and a 52-week high of $242.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $212.30 and its 200 day moving average is $223.33. The company has a market cap of $87.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.62.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 10.35%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 51.97%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

See Also

