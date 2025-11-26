J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF $EFG

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $5,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 16.7%

Shares of EFG stock opened at $112.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $113.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.65 and its 200 day moving average is $111.92.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.