Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Makes New $226,000 Investment in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,235 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 435.0% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5,325.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 217 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Disciplina Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 91.5% in the first quarter. Disciplina Capital Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on AMAT shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 14th. BNP Paribas raised Applied Materials to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.04.

Applied Materials Price Performance

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $242.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.74 and a 12-month high of $244.62.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 23.88%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. Applied Materials has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.380 EPS. Analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.08, for a total transaction of $936,320.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 88,351 shares in the company, valued at $20,681,202.08. This represents a 4.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

