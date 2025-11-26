Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU Position Increased by TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 694.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in NU were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of NU by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its position in NU by 6.3% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 17,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NU by 1.4% in the second quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 76,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in NU by 3.9% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 31,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in NU by 3.2% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of NU from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of NU from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NU from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Bradesco Corretora raised NU to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NU in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.44.

NU Trading Up 4.3%

Shares of NU stock opened at $16.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.08. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $16.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. NU had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

About NU

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

