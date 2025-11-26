Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) CFO David Morton Jr Sells 10,000 Shares

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) CFO David Morton, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $407,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 43,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,861.40. The trade was a 18.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ INTA opened at $41.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.47, a P/E/G ratio of 67.92 and a beta of 0.70. Intapp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.51 and a 1 year high of $77.74.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Intapp had a negative net margin of 5.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $139.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Intapp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.150-1.190 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.270 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Intapp declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

INTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Intapp from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Intapp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Intapp from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler set a $42.00 target price on Intapp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Intapp in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTA. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Intapp by 143.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,891,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,392 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Intapp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,349,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in Intapp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,657,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intapp in the second quarter worth approximately $35,081,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Intapp in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,117,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

