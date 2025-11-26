The Boutique Group (LON:TBTG) Insider Simon Cooper Acquires 19,510 Shares of Stock

The Boutique Group plc (LON:TBTG – Get Free Report) insider Simon Cooper purchased 19,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 280 per share, with a total value of £54,628.

The Boutique Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:TBTG opened at GBX 287 on Wednesday. The Boutique Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 213 and a 52-week high of GBX 292. The company has a market capitalization of £317.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of The Boutique Group from GBX 400 to GBX 420 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 420.

About The Boutique Group

The Beauty Tech Group was founded on a simple idea: that professional beauty technology can be miniaturised safely and effectively to be used at home. The Group encompasses three exclusively owned innovative and premium brands –CurrentBody Skin, ZIIP Beauty and Tria Laser – under which it develops, manufactures and retails at-home beauty devices using aesthetic technologies that have been used in professional clinics for decades.

