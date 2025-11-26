Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. Cuts Stock Position in The Boeing Company $BA

Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. lessened its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,099 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Country Trust Bank grew its position in Boeing by 42.8% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 227 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,133,000. Viawealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 53,083 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 17.7% in the second quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Boeing from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $251.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.09.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In other Boeing news, SVP Dana S. Deasy purchased 554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $178.88 per share, with a total value of $99,099.52. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president directly owned 28,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,087,704.96. The trade was a 1.99% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 1,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.66, for a total value of $270,003.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 14,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,896,904.96. The trade was a 8.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE BA opened at $182.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.72. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $128.88 and a 1 year high of $242.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.63 billion, a PE ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.44.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($6.96). The firm had revenue of $23.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($10.44) EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Further Reading

