Rob Harding Purchases 26 Shares of PayPoint (LON:PAY) Stock

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY – Get Free Report) insider Rob Harding acquired 26 shares of PayPoint stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 482 per share, for a total transaction of £125.32.

Rob Harding also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 21st, Rob Harding bought 1,924 shares of PayPoint stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 519 per share, with a total value of £9,985.56.

On Wednesday, October 22nd, Rob Harding bought 17 shares of PayPoint stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 734 per share, with a total value of £124.78.

LON PAY opened at GBX 463.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £294.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.52, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.99. PayPoint plc has a one year low of GBX 456.30 and a one year high of GBX 870. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 685.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 722.57.

PayPoint ( LON:PAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported GBX 29.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PayPoint had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 30.78%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPoint plc will post 56.9500056 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Panmure Gordon reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 price target on shares of PayPoint in a report on Thursday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,100.

PayPoint plc engages in the provision of payments and banking, shopping, and e-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: PayPoint and Love2shop. The PayPoint segment provides card payment services to retailers, including leased payment devices; EPoS; ATM cash machines; SIM cards sales; receipt advertising; bill payment services and cash top-ups to individual consumers; parcel delivery and collection services; retailer service fees solutions; and digital payment services, as well as cash through to digital services.

