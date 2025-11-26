Swiss National Bank Decreases Stake in Roku, Inc. $ROKU

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 31.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 245,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Roku were worth $21,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Roku by 499.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 75,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after purchasing an additional 62,871 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 33.3% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Roku in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Roku by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Roku by 268.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 96,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,764,000 after buying an additional 69,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku Price Performance

ROKU stock opened at $94.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -474.38 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.17. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.43 and a 12 month high of $116.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. Roku had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Roku has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ROKU shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Roku from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Roku from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.14.

Read Our Latest Report on Roku

Insider Activity at Roku

In other news, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total value of $68,369.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 7,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,730.65. The trade was a 8.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dan Jedda sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.09, for a total value of $297,270.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 77,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,671,547.80. This trade represents a 3.73% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 515,274 shares of company stock worth $53,880,874 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

(Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.