Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 168,662 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. $TPR

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 56.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 469,592 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 168,662 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $41,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,902,930 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,274,536,000 after purchasing an additional 606,686 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tapestry by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,500,858 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $482,125,000 after buying an additional 158,782 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tapestry by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,607,742 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $177,405,000 after buying an additional 838,057 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Tapestry by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $176,025,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in Tapestry by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,972,241 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $138,865,000 after acquiring an additional 658,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Bank of America cut Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.26.

Tapestry Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $107.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.27. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.39 and a fifty-two week high of $118.56.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 68.02% and a net margin of 2.61%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.600 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.86%.

Tapestry announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the luxury accessories retailer to purchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tapestry news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 18,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.85, for a total value of $1,970,550.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 148,149 shares in the company, valued at $15,533,422.65. This represents a 11.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David E. Howard sold 25,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $2,565,472.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 55,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,673,785. This represents a 31.14% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 126,222 shares of company stock worth $13,168,985 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Featured Articles

