Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1,075.72 and last traded at $1,057.6320, with a volume of 497525 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1,059.70.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LLY. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $876.00 to $879.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $1,165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partners upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $886.00 to $1,104.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,047.50.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $869.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $792.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 72.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.35%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 84.2% in the third quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Steph & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 290.0% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 39 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

