Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 49,025 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. $EAT

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 49,025 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Brinker International worth $18,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 79.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 466,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,098,000 after buying an additional 206,764 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Brinker International by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in Brinker International by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Brinker International by 170.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 108,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,589,000 after purchasing an additional 68,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Brinker International by 9.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 134,405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,237,000 after purchasing an additional 11,679 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:EAT opened at $149.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.30 and a 12 month high of $192.21.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.17. Brinker International had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 164.66%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Brinker International’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Brinker International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.900-10.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Brinker International from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $175.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Brinker International from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brinker International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.44.

In other news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.48, for a total value of $2,503,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 12,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,572.48. This trade represents a 55.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

