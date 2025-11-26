Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Cuts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,160 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 43,800 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.1% of Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $30,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 81.9% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN opened at $229.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $227.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.71. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $258.60. The company has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. President Capital increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.61, for a total transaction of $280,316.57. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 26,148 shares in the company, valued at $5,925,398.28. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.94, for a total value of $4,311,031.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,208,310 shares in the company, valued at $479,070,771.40. This trade represents a 0.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,234 shares of company stock worth $19,052,442. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

