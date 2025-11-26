Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Acquires 3,482 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 409,281 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.8% of Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $89,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $158,348,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913,959 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 542,733.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,100,194,000 after buying an additional 132,616,953 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,379,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $18,527,354,000 after buying an additional 302,858 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,674,091,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,243,622 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,461,952,000 after buying an additional 605,415 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. JMP Securities set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.78.

Amazon.com stock opened at $229.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.38 and a 52-week high of $258.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $227.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.71.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $209,700.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,610. This represents a 11.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.61, for a total transaction of $280,316.57. Following the sale, the director directly owned 26,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,925,398.28. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 82,234 shares of company stock valued at $19,052,442 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

