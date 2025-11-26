MIG Capital LLC Grows Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

MIG Capital LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 243.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,969 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,528 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology comprises approximately 0.4% of MIG Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. MIG Capital LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $369,191,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,906,368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,854,644,000 after buying an additional 2,049,163 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 23.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,616,488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $922,467,000 after buying an additional 2,038,641 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 26.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,800,052 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $590,807,000 after buying an additional 1,416,174 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $96,253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $224.53 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $204.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.09. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.54 and a twelve month high of $260.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.62.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.05 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 22.84%.The firm’s revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 126,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total value of $28,389,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 219,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,499,029.83. This trade represents a 36.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.72, for a total value of $4,966,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 446,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,568,696.16. This represents a 4.80% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 409,756 shares of company stock worth $85,308,033. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on MU shares. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings raised Micron Technology from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Wedbush upped their target price on Micron Technology from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on Micron Technology from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.11.

About Micron Technology



Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

