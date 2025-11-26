Viawealth LLC Grows Holdings in Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

Viawealth LLC raised its position in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Valero Energy makes up approximately 1.0% of Viawealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Viawealth LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 26.3% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 13,342.2% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,028,000 after purchasing an additional 74,049 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,622,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after buying an additional 5,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Valero Energy

In related news, CFO Jason W. Fraser sold 9,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,540.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 134,196 shares in the company, valued at $23,352,787.92. This represents a 6.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up previously from $181.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $183.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Friday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.00.

Valero Energy Trading Down 0.2%

Valero Energy stock opened at $174.05 on Wednesday. Valero Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $99.00 and a 1 year high of $185.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $169.26 and its 200-day moving average is $150.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $53.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.01.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.51. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.36%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

