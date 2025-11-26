J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 11,837 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 33.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,741 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 11,837 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $10,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Pines Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.7% during the second quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors increased its stake in Union Pacific by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 1,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 1.6% during the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schubert & Co boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 2,511 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $229.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12-month low of $204.66 and a 12-month high of $256.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.11.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 28.73%.The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on Union Pacific from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.63.

Get Our Latest Report on UNP

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.