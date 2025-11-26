Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 705,280 Shares of AT&T Inc. $T

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2,799.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 730,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 705,280 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $21,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.7% during the second quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 21,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its position in AT&T by 2.0% during the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 18,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. grew its stake in AT&T by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 10,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Bank & Trust Co now owns 64,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Williams Trading set a $33.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.64.

AT&T Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE T opened at $25.82 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.38 and a 1-year high of $29.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.22 and a 200-day moving average of $27.45. The firm has a market cap of $183.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.40.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 17.87%.The business had revenue of $30.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

