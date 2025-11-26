Maia Wealth LLC Sells 2,457 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Maia Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,874 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,457 shares during the quarter. Maia Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 84.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,921,229 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $856,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162,938 shares in the last quarter. Richmond Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $292,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 31.8% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 68,784 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,530,000 after buying an additional 16,604 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $16,916,000 after buying an additional 6,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.4% in the second quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 54,263 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $103.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $124.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.07.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The entertainment giant reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.78 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 139.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Arete Research upgraded shares of Walt Disney to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.41.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

