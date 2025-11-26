Brokerages Set Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Target Price at $47.01

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.7286.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 0.6%

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Callan Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 229.9% during the 2nd quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 26,983 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 18,803 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 215,058 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $9,323,000 after buying an additional 22,766 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 331,549 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $14,373,000 after acquiring an additional 24,803 shares in the last quarter. Mercuria Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth $9,970,000. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 527.9% in the first quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 76,127 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 64,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

FCX opened at $41.04 on Wednesday. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $49.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.95. The firm has a market cap of $58.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 7.97%.The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 21.13%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

