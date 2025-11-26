RiverFront Investment Group LLC Purchases Shares of 2,246 The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,246 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ignite Planners LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 31,478 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,887,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 8.5% during the first quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.6% during the second quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 24,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.31, for a total transaction of $3,686,365.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 510,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,286,121.80. This represents a 4.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total value of $75,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,362,896.80. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 54,863 shares of company stock worth $8,226,366 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $160.00 price target on TJX Companies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.90.

TJX Companies Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of TJX stock opened at $152.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.10 and a 52-week high of $153.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.17.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.The company had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.360 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.630-4.660 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.53%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

