Viawealth LLC Sells 2,406 Shares of Regions Financial Corporation $RF

Viawealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,064 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,406 shares during the period. Viawealth LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 163.2% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust increased its position in Regions Financial by 2,433.3% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 1,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its position in Regions Financial by 637.3% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 1,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on RF. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.19.

Regions Financial Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of RF stock opened at $25.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.07. Regions Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $17.74 and a 52-week high of $27.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.62.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter. Regions Financial had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 13.05%. Research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Corporation will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 46.70%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

