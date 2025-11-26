Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 13.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 176,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,798 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $22,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 40.1% in the second quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Choreo LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 13,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Vertiv by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 527,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,444,000 after acquiring an additional 18,824 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vertiv by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Finally, Richmond Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Vertiv by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Richmond Investment Services LLC now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRT. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Vertiv from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Vertiv from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Vertiv from $150.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Vertiv from $173.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In related news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 5,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $937,810.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,050 shares in the company, valued at $690,444. This trade represents a 57.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,680 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total transaction of $1,943,065.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,873.52. The trade was a 77.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $169.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $53.60 and a 12-month high of $202.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.87.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.25. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 10.67%.The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Vertiv has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.230-1.290 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.070-4.130 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This is a boost from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 4.15%.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

