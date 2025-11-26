Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Buys 14,552 Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. $DTM

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,552 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $11,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in DT Midstream in the second quarter valued at $215,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in DT Midstream by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in DT Midstream by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in DT Midstream by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Finally, Covalis Capital LLP grew its stake in DT Midstream by 5.8% in the second quarter. Covalis Capital LLP now owns 179,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,731,000 after acquiring an additional 9,906 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DTM shares. Mizuho upped their target price on DT Midstream from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.46.

DT Midstream Price Performance

DTM opened at $117.37 on Wednesday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.30 and a 1 year high of $118.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.82.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. DT Midstream had a net margin of 34.30% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $314.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. DT Midstream has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.150-4.450 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.83%.

DT Midstream Company Profile

(Free Report)

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.