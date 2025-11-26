Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Tenet Healthcare Corporation $THC

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 66,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,735 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $11,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth $30,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth $31,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 908.7% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2,227.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of THC opened at $218.37 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.30. The company has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a twelve month low of $109.82 and a twelve month high of $220.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. Tenet Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.930-16.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Corporation will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

THC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $232.00 price objective on Tenet Healthcare and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $190.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tenet Healthcare

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.43, for a total transaction of $521,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,516.56. The trade was a 22.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tammy Romo sold 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.20, for a total transaction of $132,354.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 34,866 shares in the company, valued at $7,154,503.20. This represents a 1.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 122,092 shares of company stock valued at $23,844,663. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.